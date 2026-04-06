Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has again stormed East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which has been closed by Israeli authorities for 38 days, a Palestinian agency said.

In a brief statement on Monday, the Islamic Endowments Directorate in Jerusalem said: "Ben-Gvir stormed the mosque compound through Mughrabi Gate towards Bab al-Silsila (Chain Gate)."

Such incursions by Ben-Gvir are typically carried out without prior public announcement. Israeli ministers are only permitted to enter the Al-Aqsa compound with advance approval from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The extremist minister has continued these provocations despite repeated Arab, Islamic and international condemnations.

Israeli authorities kept both Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre closed for a 38th consecutive day, citing security concerns.