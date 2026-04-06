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Extremist Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque again amid ongoing closure
Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir continues provocations despite international condemnations.
Extremist Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque again amid ongoing closure
Israeli authorities kept both Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre closed for a 38th consecutive day, citing security concerns. / Reuters
a day ago

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has again stormed East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which has been closed by Israeli authorities for 38 days, a Palestinian agency said.

In a brief statement on Monday, the Islamic Endowments Directorate in Jerusalem said: "Ben-Gvir stormed the mosque compound through Mughrabi Gate towards Bab al-Silsila (Chain Gate)."

Such incursions by Ben-Gvir are typically carried out without prior public announcement. Israeli ministers are only permitted to enter the Al-Aqsa compound with advance approval from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The extremist minister has continued these provocations despite repeated Arab, Islamic and international condemnations.

Israeli authorities kept both Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre closed for a 38th consecutive day, citing security concerns.

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Palestinians, however, say Israel is using the closure to tighten its control over the mosque compound and impose further restrictions on Muslim worshippers.

According to the governorate, Friday marked the ninth time since 1967 that Israel closed Al-Aqsa Mosque on a Friday. The mosque’s courtyards were empty of worshippers except for a small number of Islamic Waqf employees, while last Friday marked the fifth consecutive week of the closure.

Israeli police announced last Monday that they would allow only “limited prayer” at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre after several European countries criticised authorities for preventing the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and Custos of the Holy Land Father Francesco Patton from attending Palm Sunday celebrations.

Since Feb. 28, Israel has kept both holy sites closed under the pretext of preventing gatherings amid the ongoing US/Israeli war on Iran.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye condemns Israel over attack on worshippers at Al Aqsa Mosque during Eid holiday
SOURCE:AA
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