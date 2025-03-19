The EU will reduce steel imports by a further 15 percent from April, the bloc's industry chief said, to prevent a wave of cheap steel flooding the market after the United States imposed new levies.

US President Donald Trump slapped 25-percent tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium, raising fears of the knock-on effects for Europe's beleaguered steel industry, already facing fierce competition from Asia and high energy prices.

"On April 1, we will reinforce the current safeguard clause. We're aiming for a drop of up to 15 percent in imports," European Commission Vice President Stephane Sejourne said on Wednesday as he unveiled a medley of measures to protect the metals sector.

The commission already has safeguard measures, including import limits, in place to protect the steel industry, that will continue until 2026.

The European steel industry currently employs more than 300,000 people but has lost almost 100,000 jobs in the past 15 years.

Industry group Eurofer welcomed the measures.