Pakistan and Indonesia have moved closer to a potential defence deal that includes the sale of combat jets and drones, according to Reuters.

Indonesia’s defence minister has met Pakistan’s air force chief to discuss the possible purchase of fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles.

One source said the talks have focused on the sale of JF-17 Thunder multi-role combat aircraft, jointly developed by Pakistan and China, as well as drones used for surveillance and strike missions.

Two other sources said the negotiations were at an advanced stage and involved more than 40 JF-17 jets, with Indonesia also expressing interest in Pakistan’s Shahpar drones.

Increased attention to Pakistani industries

Indonesia’s Defence Ministry and Pakistan’s military have both confirmed the meeting between Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

A Defence Ministry spokesperson said the meeting focused on broader defence cooperation, strategic dialogue and long-term opportunities, adding that no final decisions had yet been made.

Pakistan’s military said the Indonesian defence minister also met Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, for talks on regional and global security dynamics and ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.