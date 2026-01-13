DEFENSE & SECURITY
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Indonesia’s defence minister meets Pakistan’s air force chief to discuss possible purchase of fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles, Reuters news agency reports
January 13, 2026

Pakistan and Indonesia have moved closer to a potential defence deal that includes the sale of combat jets and drones, according to Reuters.

Indonesia’s defence minister has met Pakistan’s air force chief to discuss the possible purchase of fighter jets and unmanned aerial vehicles.

One source said the talks have focused on the sale of JF-17 Thunder multi-role combat aircraft, jointly developed by Pakistan and China, as well as drones used for surveillance and strike missions.

Two other sources said the negotiations were at an advanced stage and involved more than 40 JF-17 jets, with Indonesia also expressing interest in Pakistan’s Shahpar drones.

Increased attention to Pakistani industries

Indonesia’s Defence Ministry and Pakistan’s military have both confirmed the meeting between Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

A Defence Ministry spokesperson said the meeting focused on broader defence cooperation, strategic dialogue and long-term opportunities, adding that no final decisions had yet been made.

Pakistan’s military said the Indonesian defence minister also met Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, for talks on regional and global security dynamics and ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation.

Pakistan’s defence industry has attracted increased attention following the deployment of its aircraft during a brief conflict with India last year.

Interest in the JF-17 has since featured in defence agreements with Azerbaijan and Libya.

Indonesia has been seeking to modernise its air force and has placed several major orders in recent years as part of that effort.

Expanding defence talks

Pakistan has also been holding parallel defence discussions with Bangladesh, focusing on a potential pact that includes the sale of JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

Pakistan’s military said the air force chiefs of both countries met in Islamabad to discuss procurement of the multi-role combat aircraft, which is jointly developed by Pakistan and China.

Pakistan has also offered Bangladesh fast-tracked delivery of Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, alongside training and long-term support.

Relations between the two countries have improved since political upheaval in Bangladesh in August 2024, with the resumption of direct trade and increased military engagement following years of limited cooperation.

