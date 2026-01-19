Somalia and Qatar have signed a defence cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening military ties and expanding security coordination between the two countries.

The agreement has been signed by Somali Defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi and Qatari Defence Minister Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani on the sidelines of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference, known as DIMDEX, according to Somalia’s state-run news agency SONNA.

The deal seeks to enhance defence cooperation, develop mechanisms for security coordination and support joint efforts to promote security and stability at both regional and international levels, the agency said.

SONNA added that the agreement reflects the growing strategic partnership between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the State of Qatar, highlighting shared interests in expanding cooperation across defence and security-related fields.