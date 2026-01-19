MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Somalia, Qatar deepen defence ties with new cooperation deal
Defence ministers sign agreement on sidelines of Doha defence exhibition, aims to enhance security coordination and joint defence efforts.
Somalia, Qatar deepen defence ties with new cooperation deal
The signing of the agreement comes on the sidelines of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference / AFP
January 19, 2026

Somalia and Qatar have signed a defence cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening military ties and expanding security coordination between the two countries.

The agreement has been signed by Somali Defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi and Qatari Defence Minister Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani on the sidelines of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference, known as DIMDEX, according to Somalia’s state-run news agency SONNA.

The deal seeks to enhance defence cooperation, develop mechanisms for security coordination and support joint efforts to promote security and stability at both regional and international levels, the agency said.

SONNA added that the agreement reflects the growing strategic partnership between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the State of Qatar, highlighting shared interests in expanding cooperation across defence and security-related fields.

RECOMMENDED

Earlier on Monday, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inaugurated the ninth edition of DIMDEX, which is being hosted at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha.

The four-day event brings together more than 200 Qatari and international companies operating across the maritime, land and air defence sectors.

The exhibition has also drawn record participation from high-level official delegations, with more than 110 delegations attending from countries around the world.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends