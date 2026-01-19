Somalia and Qatar have signed a defence cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening military ties and expanding security coordination between the two countries.
The agreement has been signed by Somali Defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi and Qatari Defence Minister Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani on the sidelines of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference, known as DIMDEX, according to Somalia’s state-run news agency SONNA.
The deal seeks to enhance defence cooperation, develop mechanisms for security coordination and support joint efforts to promote security and stability at both regional and international levels, the agency said.
SONNA added that the agreement reflects the growing strategic partnership between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the State of Qatar, highlighting shared interests in expanding cooperation across defence and security-related fields.
Earlier on Monday, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inaugurated the ninth edition of DIMDEX, which is being hosted at the Qatar National Convention Centre in Doha.
The four-day event brings together more than 200 Qatari and international companies operating across the maritime, land and air defence sectors.
The exhibition has also drawn record participation from high-level official delegations, with more than 110 delegations attending from countries around the world.