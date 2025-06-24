TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with US President Trump at Dutch king's dinner for the leaders of the military alliance.
Advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines
Cooperation in multiple sectors would help in hitting trade targets, Erdogan tells Trump on NATO summit sidelines. / AA
June 24, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with US President Donald Trump during the dinner hosted by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife in honour of the leaders participating in the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit and their spouses.

Erdogan and Trump discussed regional, global issues as well as bilateral ties in meeting during NATO summit in The Hague, according to the Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish president welcomed Israel-Iran ceasefire "achieved through US President Trump's efforts", urging lasting peace, an end to the Gaza genocide and dialogue on Russia-Ukraine war.

"Erdogan highlighted strong potential for cooperation with US in energy, investment and defence, noting advancing ties could help achieve $100B trade target," AA reported.

Both leaders underlined the importance of strengthening NATO's deterrence as leading allies in the Alliance, it said.

While President Erdogan thanked Trump for brokering Iran-Israel truce, he also expressed concerns about the ongoing crisis in besieged Gaza, said TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reporting from The Hague.

Who's flanking Erdogan?

RECOMMENDED

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdogan arrived in the Netherlands to attend a two-day NATO summit in The Hague.

The Turkish president landed at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport, where he was welcomed by Dutch officials, Türkiye's Ambassador to NATO Basat Ozturk, and Turkish Ambassador to The Hague Selcuk Unal.

He later travelled to The Hague, where the summit is taking place.

Accompanying the president are Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalin, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, Erdogan’s top foreign policy and security adviser.

Emine Erdogan was flanking the Turkish leader at the dinner held at the Royal Palace.

The Turkish president is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders during the summit, which will focus on strategic threats and risks facing the Euro-Atlantic region.

The two-day NATO summit is due to conclude on Wednesday.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Gates Foundation, OpenAI launch AI health push in Africa
Civilians, soldiers killed by YPG booby traps in northeastern Syria: army
Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
Syria's Rifaat al Assad, the 'butcher of Hama', dies at 88
Britain ready to play its part to protect Arctic security: UK premier
Indian Air Force's training aircraft crashes in northern India, both pilots safe: police
President Erdogan welcomes Syria ceasefire, urges lasting settlement
Over 18,500 Palestinians in Gaza still need urgent medical evacuation: WHO
'Dangerous escalation': OIC slams Israeli demolition of UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Barcelona commuter rail crash disrupts service days after deadly Spanish train collision
Sudanese army weighs new US-Saudi truce proposal: government source
Indonesia, Malaysia condemn Israel's UNRWA headquarters demolition
China's plans for new London embassy comply with laws: Beijing
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation