US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the State and Treasury departments to consider designating certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as "Foreign Terrorist Organizations" (FTOs) and "Specially Designated Global Terrorists" (SDGTs), the White House said.

The order on Monday tasks the two agencies, in consultation with the attorney general and the director of national intelligence, with assessing chapters in countries including Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan. They are required to submit a report, and if appropriate, act within 45 days to formally designate the groups.

The White House said the move aims to curb the chapters' operational capabilities, cut off financial resources and address threats they may pose to US nationals and national security.