When Türkiye’s foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, said that “we do not consider foreign policy to be limited to geographical borders,” he was articulating more than a diplomatic principle at the 4th Antalya Diplomatic Forum (ADF) 2025 .

Fidan was outlining Ankara’s strategic orientation to play a central role in shaping the contours of a new global order. In the vision, he enunciated that diplomacy, not division, is the dominant mode of international engagement.

His call to “restore justice through diplomacy” reflected the Forum’s theme: Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World. It also showcased Türkiye’s commitment to serve as an honest mediator in a largely unstable geopolitical environment.

Against the backdrop of escalating crises from Gaza to Ukraine, and amid growing disillusionment with multilateral institutions, the Forum made the case for diplomacy as the only viable route through global instability.

The opening day was dedicated entirely to Gaza, a pointed choice highlighting Türkiye’s prioritisation of justice and human dignity.

Enrique Jaime Calderon, El Salvador’s ambassador to Ankara, told this writer: “In this edition, the importance of multilateral approaches and diplomacy in the current international order has been highlighted. I believe in the potential of dialogue, negotiation and the need for spaces such as the ADF to address global challenges.”

He added: “I have no doubt that the Antalya Diplomatic Forum will consolidate over the years in a multilateral space of great importance to address the critical issues that afflict our world.”

The event drew over 6,000 participants from 155 countries, including 21 heads of state and government, and 64 ministers.

Al Sharaa and pragmatic diplomacy

Among the Forum’s more significant diplomatic gestures was the participation of Ahmed al Sharaa, the president of Syria’s Transitional Government. His attendance marked a rare re-emergence of Damascus on the multilateral stage.

“Our attendance is due to the Syrian Arab Republic's deep conviction that dialogue and diplomacy are the most effective ways to resolve conflicts and consolidate peace and stability in our region and in the world,” said al Sharaa, affirming a commitment to diplomacy that echoed the Forum’s core messaging and ethos.

Al Sharaa used the platform to hold high-level bilateral meetings, including Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani , Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan , and Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani .

These meetings demonstrate Syria’s intent and willingness to re-enter regional diplomatic circuits and participate in future peace-building efforts in the Middle East and beyond.

These talks on Syria’s part also suggested a shift toward inclusivity, reconstruction, and regional ownership of peace processes, offering cautious optimism for a future based on cooperation and mutual respect.

Russia’s message on “cooperation and harmonisation”

No less forceful was the intervention of Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, who used the occasion to restate Moscow’s positions on the war in Ukraine and the broader global order.