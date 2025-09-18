Türkiye is not content with following global defence trends but is determined to set them, says Ozgur Guleryuz, General Manager of STM – the defence firm that built the country’s first frigate and produces the lethal KARGU drones – as he stressed the ambition to “create new technologies” rather than simply catching up.

“We do not want to catch the technology that already exists. We really want to go ahead, maybe even create new technologies and start the race at the top,” Guleryuz told TRT World in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of TEKNOFEST 2025, the world’s largest aviation, space and technology festival, being held at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport.

“We have the engineering capability, we have the technological potential, we know what we can do. But we will always try to aim to be the best, to create new technologies and to drive the defence technology all over the world,” he added.

Over the past decades, STM has emerged as one of Türkiye’s leading defence engineering and technology companies. Its achievements span building Türkiye’s first national frigate TCG Istanbul, its first diesel-electric attack submarine STM 500, and the indigenous KARGU loitering munition drones, to exporting the first warship to Europe and supplying intelligence software to NATO, earning the company recognition for numerous landmark accomplishments.

Youth at the centre of innovation

The World Drone Cup , organised by STM as part of TEKNOFEST, has drawn 32 pilots from 26 countries who are competing with drones they designed and assembled themselves. For Guleryuz, the event is as much about competition as it is about inspiring future generations.

“Since the beginning of TEKNOFEST, we have been organising the World Drone Cup. It's really critical for us because technology is very important for our future, and TEKNOFEST aims to trigger the interest in youth about new technologies,” he said.

With drones gaining prominence in both civilian and military life, Guleryuz said such competitions create a powerful learning ecosystem.

“Bringing 32 competitors from 26 countries and making them work in the same place, they make the drones by themselves and then they compete, so they learn from each other… Then, there’s a huge crowd watching what's going on. We really believe that it's very important to draw the attention of our youth to technologies like drones.”

STM also introduced interactive experiences at the festival — from FPV drone simulations to digital games — designed to attract young talent. “The young generation is much more interested in technologies like drones, cybersecurity and software, etc. We have introduced some interactive games so that they do something with the new technologies – they can learn from the process, and then they can use all this information in much bigger projects,” he explained.