TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
The Turkish president says halting Israel's attacks is essential for the success of efforts to establish lasting peace in the region.
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
US President Trump and Turkish President Erdogan shake hands as they meet at the White House in Washington DC, September 25, 2025. / Reuters
Burak UzunBurak Uzun
October 3, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with US President Donald Trump in a phone call on Friday, held at Washington's request, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United States as well as the situation in Gaza.

Erdogan noted that his recent visit to Washington had further strengthened ties, stressing the need for steps to enhance cooperation in all fields, particularly the defence industry.

On Gaza, Erdogan said Türkiye is working intensively to promote peace and stability not only in Gaza but across the wider region. He welcomed international initiatives toward that goal and underlined that Türkiye has accelerated its diplomatic contacts in pursuit of peace.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish president emphasised that halting Israel's attacks was essential for the success of efforts to establish lasting peace in the region.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Starmer and Trump discuss Ukraine war and Chagos Islands deal
Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano erupts seven times in just three hours
Assassin of Japan's ex-PM appeals life sentence
WTO on the brink: Reform or fade into irrelevance, warns talks chief
Syria's territorial integrity, national sovereignty 'non-negotiable': Turkish parliament speaker
Fourteen dead after migrant boat crashes into Greek Coast Guard vessel in Aegean Sea
Türkiye reaffirms its strong support for Sudan's unity and sovereignty
Petro hails Trump meeting, claims OFAC sanctions on him and family stem from UN speech on Palestine
By Baba Umar
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG