Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with US President Donald Trump in a phone call on Friday, held at Washington's request, Türkiye's Directorate of Communications said.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United States as well as the situation in Gaza.

Erdogan noted that his recent visit to Washington had further strengthened ties, stressing the need for steps to enhance cooperation in all fields, particularly the defence industry.

On Gaza, Erdogan said Türkiye is working intensively to promote peace and stability not only in Gaza but across the wider region. He welcomed international initiatives toward that goal and underlined that Türkiye has accelerated its diplomatic contacts in pursuit of peace.