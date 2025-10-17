EUROPE
2 min read
Planned Budapest talks offer new chance for Putin to engage seriously with Ukraine: German FM
Budapest is another stab at getting Putin to negotiate seriously with Ukraine, German Foreign Minister says.
Planned Budapest talks offer new chance for Putin to engage seriously with Ukraine: German FM
German FM Johann Wadephul boards a plane in Brandenburg on October 17, 2025, heading to Türkiye for an official visit. / DPA
October 17, 2025

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said the planned Budapest talks between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin were a second attempt to make the Russian President recognise the need to negotiate seriously with Ukraine.

"I see the talks in Budapest as a second attempt, after the talks in Alaska, to convince Putin at last to negotiate seriously with Ukraine," he told reporters on Friday during a trip to Türkiye.

"Ukraine will insist on this, and it will have the full support of Germany in doing so," he added.

Zelenskyy will meet Trump at the White House later on Friday, seeking US-made Tomahawk missiles even as the US president readies for the fresh summit with Putin.

Zelenskyy is making his third trip to Washington since Trump returned to office, following a disastrous televised shouting match in February and a make-up meeting in August, as the US leader's stance on the war blows hot and cold.

RECOMMENDED

Ukraine had hoped Zelenskyy's trip would be more about adding to the pressure on Putin, especially by getting American-made long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles that can strike deep into Russia.

But Trump, who once said he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, appears set on pursuing a new diplomatic breakthrough to follow the Gaza ceasefire deal that he brokered last week.

RelatedTRT World - Trump, Putin to meet in Budapest after 'productive' talks

Explore
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Oil slides, dollar climbs on US-Iran diplomatic hopes
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report