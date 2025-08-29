Pakistan will "consider" establishing diplomatic ties with Armenia, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Friday following a telephone conversation with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan.

“I held a cordial conversation” with Mirzoyan and “agreed to consider establishing diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Armenia,” Dar has said on X.

Pakistan has not established diplomatic ties with Armenia due to the latter’s occupation of Karabakh, a territory of Azerbaijan, with which it enjoys close ties.

Baku and Yerevan, however, are now edging closer to resolving their decades-long dispute.

Most of Karabakh was recaptured by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which concluded with a Russian-brokered ceasefire that paved the way for talks on normalisation and border demarcation.