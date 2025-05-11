Protests have been held in various cities across France on Sunday, in response to the growing Islamophobia in the country.

The protests were sparked by the fatal stabbing of Aboubakar Cisse at Hatice Mosque in the town of La Grand-Combe, Gard region on April 25.

The attacker, identified as Olivier H., a French citizen of Bosnian origin, stabbed Cisse dozens of times and filmed the assault on a phone while shouting insults against Islam.

His death triggered widespread outrage among the Muslim community in the country.

To voice opposition against the increasing Islamophobia in French media and politics, demonstrations took place in major cities, including the capital Paris, Marseille, and Lyon.

‘Stop Islamophobia’