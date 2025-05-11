WORLD
1 min read
Protests against Islamophobia held across France
Protests were held in various cities, including the capital Paris, as well as Marseille and Lyon, to condemn rising Islamophobia.
Protests against Islamophobia held across France
Protest Against Islamophobia in France. / AA
May 11, 2025

Protests have been held in various cities across France on Sunday, in response to the growing Islamophobia in the country.

The protests were sparked by the fatal stabbing of Aboubakar Cisse at Hatice Mosque in the town of La Grand-Combe, Gard region on April 25.

The attacker, identified as Olivier H., a French citizen of Bosnian origin, stabbed Cisse dozens of times and filmed the assault on a phone while shouting insults against Islam.

His death triggered widespread outrage among the Muslim community in the country.

To voice opposition against the increasing Islamophobia in French media and politics, demonstrations took place in major cities, including the capital Paris, Marseille, and Lyon.

‘Stop Islamophobia’

RECOMMENDED

In Paris, protesters gathered at Bastille Square at 2 p.m. local time, marching toward Nation Square.

Demonstrators criticised French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau's policies targeting migrants and Muslims.

The protesters were holding signs, reading "Islamophobia kills. The state and media contribute to it. Let's resist" and "Retailleau, Aboubakar's blood is on your hands."

They also chanted slogans such as "Stop Islamophobia," "Paris against fascism," and "No to Islamophobia."

Protesters called for justice for Cisse. Many attendees carried Palestinian flags and wore keffiyehs, expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

RelatedFrance's systemic Islamophobia drives Muslim women out — report

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Middle East needs its own inclusive security pact: Türkiye's Fidan
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Israel returns bodies of 15 Palestinians via ICRC in last exchange under truce deal