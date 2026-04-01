NASA has launched four astronauts to the moon on humanity's first lunar voyage in more than 50 years.

The Artemis II mission successfully lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the Space Launch System rocket carrying the crew safely into orbit.

The Orion spacecraft is now on course for a 10-day journey around the moon before returning to Earth.

The crew includes three American astronauts and one Canadian, in a mission aimed at testing critical systems needed for future human exploration of deep space.

Astronauts have entered Earth's orbit, where they will conduct several days of tests before beginning their loop around the moon, according to a NASA livestream.