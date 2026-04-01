SPACE & AEROSPACE
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NASA launches Artemis II mission, sending 4 astronauts around moon after 53 years
Mission makes humanity's return to the moon after decades, with four astronauts travelling on historic lunar voyage.
NASA launches Artemis II mission, sending 4 astronauts around moon after 53 years
Mission is taking major step toward future moon landings. / Reuters
April 1, 2026

NASA has launched four astronauts to the moon on humanity's first lunar voyage in more than 50 years.

The Artemis II mission successfully lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the Space Launch System rocket carrying the crew safely into orbit.

The Orion spacecraft is now on course for a 10-day journey around the moon before returning to Earth.

The crew includes three American astronauts and one Canadian, in a mission aimed at testing critical systems needed for future human exploration of deep space.

Astronauts have entered Earth's orbit, where they will conduct several days of tests before beginning their loop around the moon, according to a NASA livestream.

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Return to the moon

The mission marks the first crewed flight around Earth's natural satellite in more than five decades.

NASA said the launch represents a major milestone in its Artemis programme, which seeks to return humans to the moon later this decade and support deeper space exploration.

The mission is also seen as a key step towards establishing a sustained human presence on the moon, including a potential lunar base with international partners.

However, key systems, particularly the lunar lander, remain under development, with NASA working to accelerate progress by contractors SpaceX and Blue Origin.

Officials plan to test one or both landers in Earth orbit before attempting a moon landing, with an additional test mission scheduled for next year.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
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