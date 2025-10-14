Nine Palestinians have been killed since midnight in Israeli fires despite the ceasefire, according to local media.
Six bodies were taken on Tuesday to al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, while three others were transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, according to Palestinian Wafa news agency.
Among the dead, seven were killed in Israeli attacks on Tuesday, while two others succumbed to earlier injuries, the sources added.
Rescue teams have also recovered more than 250 bodies since the ceasefire took effect, many of them from the streets.
Authorities say efforts are hampered by a lack of heavy machinery, with over 10,000 people still believed to be trapped under the rubble.
'Dignity of martyrs'
The Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said its medical teams remain on standby to receive bodies expected to be released by Israeli authorities.
According to Wafa, forensic experts, paramedics and nursing staff have been prepared to carry out examinations, documentation and the transfer of bodies to families “in a manner that respects the sanctity of the moment and the dignity of the martyrs.”
The ministry stressed that its personnel continue to perform their humanitarian duty despite harsh conditions and scarce resources, reaffirming their commitment to preserving human dignity in life and in death.
Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed over 67,800 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.