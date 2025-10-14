Nine Palestinians have been killed since midnight in Israeli fires despite the ceasefire, according to local media.

Six bodies were taken on Tuesday to al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, while three others were transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, according to Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Among the dead, seven were killed in Israeli attacks on Tuesday, while two others succumbed to earlier injuries, the sources added.

Rescue teams have also recovered more than 250 bodies since the ceasefire took effect, many of them from the streets.

Authorities say efforts are hampered by a lack of heavy machinery, with over 10,000 people still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

'Dignity of martyrs'