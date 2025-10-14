WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli fire kills nine Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
Rescue teams in Gaza continue recovering bodies under the rubble despite scarce equipment.
Israeli fire kills nine Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
Mourners stand next to the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, in Gaza City earlier this year. / Reuters
October 14, 2025

Nine Palestinians have been killed since midnight in Israeli fires despite the ceasefire, according to local media.

Six bodies were taken on Tuesday to al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, while three others were transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, according to Palestinian Wafa news agency.

Among the dead, seven were killed in Israeli attacks on Tuesday, while two others succumbed to earlier injuries, the sources added.

Rescue teams have also recovered more than 250 bodies since the ceasefire took effect, many of them from the streets.

Authorities say efforts are hampered by a lack of heavy machinery, with over 10,000 people still believed to be trapped under the rubble.

'Dignity of martyrs'

RECOMMENDED

The Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said its medical teams remain on standby to receive bodies expected to be released by Israeli authorities.

According to Wafa, forensic experts, paramedics and nursing staff have been prepared to carry out examinations, documentation and the transfer of bodies to families “in a manner that respects the sanctity of the moment and the dignity of the martyrs.”

The ministry stressed that its personnel continue to perform their humanitarian duty despite harsh conditions and scarce resources, reaffirming their commitment to preserving human dignity in life and in death.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed over 67,800 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it largely uninhabitable.

RelatedTRT World - What's next for the Gaza peace plan?

Explore
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177
‘Political manipulation’: China slams Grammy award on Dalai Lama
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited number of Gaza patients
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter