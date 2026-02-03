Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Monday forcefully rejected President Donald Trump’s assertion that the United States has “never gotten anything” from NATO, calling the claim flatly untrue and warning that collective security cannot be reduced to a transactional bargain.

“It rings completely false when the American president stands in Davos saying that we have given everything to NATO and NATO gives nothing in return. It is wrong. It’s plain wrong,” Store said at the Oslo Security Conference.

Stressing that the alliance is built on mutual benefit, Store said collective defence “is not a charity,” but rather a system grounded in shared self-interest.

He pointed to US tariff threats against allies and Washington’s push to take over Greenland as examples of how geopolitical pressure is increasingly being used as leverage — and as signs of a changing global order.