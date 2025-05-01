TÜRKİYE
Türkiye marks Labour and Solidarity Day
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other officials congratulate workers on Labour and Solidarity Day.
Erdogan conveyed his regards to all workers throughout Türkiye. / AA
May 1, 2025

Türkiye’s president and other top officials marked May 1, Labour and Solidarity Day.

"I congratulate all my worker brothers and sisters who sweat, toil, strive, and work devotedly for the growth of our country, the strengthening of our nation, and the progress of Türkiye, on May 1, Labour and Solidarity Day," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on X on Thursday.

He also conveyed his regards to all workers throughout Türkiye.

Writing on X, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz also hailed Labour and Solidarity Day with his "most sincere feelings."

"I would like to thank all our worker and labourer brothers who have the greatest share in the development, prosperity and strengthening of our country and who have made Türkiye grow with their labour and sweat," he said.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus also shared a message marking the day.

"I sincerely congratulate all my worker brothers and sisters who produce in every field of life with their minds, sweat and knowledge, who work for the welfare of their families, their countries and a more just world on May 1, Labour and Solidarity Day," he said.

He also expressed hope that "this meaningful day that glorifies the honour of labour will strengthen our social solidarity and help us walk together towards a stronger future."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
