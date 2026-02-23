EUROPE
EU parliament delays vote on US trade deal after Trump's latest tariff move
Lawmakers say the pact is unbalanced, forcing the EU to slash most tariffs while the US maintains a broad 15 percent duty.
The proposals require approval by the parliament and EU governments. / AP
4 hours ago

The European Parliament has decided to postpone a vote on the European Union's trade deal with the United States due to US President Donald Trump's imposition of a blanket 15 percent import duty after the Supreme Court struck down his previous global tariffs.

Parliament's trade committee had been due to vote on Tuesday, but that vote was postponed on Monday, marking the second suspension by EU lawmakers, according to two parliamentary sources.

The EU assembly has been debating legislative proposals to remove many EU import duties on US goods, a key part of the agreement struck in Turnberry, Scotland, at the end of July, as well as to continue zero duties for US lobsters, initially agreed with Trump in 2020.

The proposals require approval by the parliament and EU governments.

Lopsided trade deal

They previously halted their work on the deal in protest at Trump's demands to acquire Greenland and threats of extra tariffs on European allies who opposed his plan.

Many lawmakers have complained that the trade deal itself is lopsided, with the EU required to cut most import duties while the US sticks to a broad rate of 15 percent.

However, they had previously appeared willing to accept it, albeit with conditions, such as an 18-month sunset clause and measures to respond to possible surges of US imports.

SOURCE:reuters
