The European Parliament has decided to postpone a vote on the European Union's trade deal with the United States due to US President Donald Trump's imposition of a blanket 15 percent import duty after the Supreme Court struck down his previous global tariffs.

Parliament's trade committee had been due to vote on Tuesday, but that vote was postponed on Monday, marking the second suspension by EU lawmakers, according to two parliamentary sources.

The EU assembly has been debating legislative proposals to remove many EU import duties on US goods, a key part of the agreement struck in Turnberry, Scotland, at the end of July, as well as to continue zero duties for US lobsters, initially agreed with Trump in 2020.

The proposals require approval by the parliament and EU governments.