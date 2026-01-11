Bangladesh has said it has told the United States that it wants to join the international stabilisation force that would be deployed in Gaza.

Bangladesh said on Saturday that its national security adviser, Khalilur Rahman, met US diplomats Allison Hooker and Paul Kapur in Washington.

Rahman "expressed Bangladesh's interest in principle to be part of the international stabilisation force that would be deployed in Gaza," a Bangladeshi government statement added.

It did not mention the extent or nature of its proposed involvement. The State Department had no immediate comment.

A UN Security Council resolution, adopted in mid-November, authorised a so-called Board of Peace and countries working with it to establish a temporary International Stabilisation Force in Gaza, where a ceasefire began in October.