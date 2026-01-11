WORLD
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
A UN Security Council resolution in mid-November authorised a temporary International Stabilisation Force in Gaza, where a ceasefire began in October but stalled after its first phase.
Israel has killed more than 400 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect. / AA
January 11, 2026

Bangladesh has said it has told the United States that it wants to join the international stabilisation force that would be deployed in Gaza.

Bangladesh said on Saturday that its national security adviser, Khalilur Rahman, met US diplomats Allison Hooker and Paul Kapur in Washington.

Rahman "expressed Bangladesh's interest in principle to be part of the international stabilisation force that would be deployed in Gaza," a Bangladeshi government statement added.

It did not mention the extent or nature of its proposed involvement. The State Department had no immediate comment.

A UN Security Council resolution, adopted in mid-November, authorised a so-called Board of Peace and countries working with it to establish a temporary International Stabilisation Force in Gaza, where a ceasefire began in October.

The truce has not progressed beyond its first phase, and little progress has been made on the next steps.

Israel has killed more than 400 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect, and nearly all of Gaza's more than two million people live in makeshift homes or damaged buildings in a sliver of territory.

Israeli genocide in Gaza since late 2023 has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger crisis and internally displaced Gaza's entire population.

SOURCE:Reuters
