The UK has welcomed a ceasefire deal between the Syrian government and the YPG terror group.

"The UK welcomes reports of a US-brokered ceasefire in northern Syria. All parties must uphold the agreement, protect civilians and permanently cease hostilities," Hamish Falconer, minister for the Middle East, wrote on X on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa announced a ceasefire and an agreement for the full integration of the YPG into state institutions.

Under the deal, the YPG will withdraw its forces east of the Euphrates River and hand over administrative and security control of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to the Syrian state.