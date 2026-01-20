WORLD
1 min read
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa announced a ceasefire and an agreement for the full integration of YPG into state institutions on Sunday.
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Clashes continue between Syrian army and the YPG terror group, who refuse to hand over Aktan Prison, in Syria’s Raqqa province on January 19 2026. / AA
January 20, 2026

The UK has welcomed a ceasefire deal between the Syrian government and the YPG terror group.

"The UK welcomes reports of a US-brokered ceasefire in northern Syria. All parties must uphold the agreement, protect civilians and permanently cease hostilities," Hamish Falconer, minister for the Middle East, wrote on X on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa announced a ceasefire and an agreement for the full integration of the YPG into state institutions.

Under the deal, the YPG will withdraw its forces east of the Euphrates River and hand over administrative and security control of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to the Syrian state.

RECOMMENDED

The agreement also provides for the integration of YPG members into the Syrian ministries of defence and interior following individual security vetting, as well as the transfer of border crossings, oil and gas fields, and civilian institutions to government control.

The announcement followed a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, through which it regained wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations by the YPG terror group of earlier agreements signed with Damascus nearly a year ago.

RelatedTRT World - Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends