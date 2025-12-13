Russia has said that a response to the freezing of its assets by the EU won't be delayed.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday that the EU officials do not tell their citizens that they will pay for anti-Russian actions.

"Brussels is carefully hiding the fact that it will be the citizens of EU countries who will pay the price for political ambitions. Our response will not be delayed," she said.

Zakharova pointed out that the Bank of Russia submitted on Friday a lawsuit to the Arbitration Court of Moscow against Euroclear Depository for recovery of damages.

"However, the EU itself will not be able to compensate for the damage it will cause to its own financial and economic system, as well as its reputation," Zakharova added.

The diplomat pointed out that disposing of Russian sovereign assets without Russia's consent represents an absolutely illegal act, brazenly violating international laws.

"No matter what pseudo-legal tricks Brussels tries to justify this with, it amounts to outright ordinary robbery," Zakharova concluded.