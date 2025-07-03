AFRICA
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
India has called upon Mali to take all necessary measures to secure their "safe and expeditious" release.
Three Indians seized in Mali during militant attacks / AP
July 3, 2025

Three Indians working in Mali were kidnapped from a cement factory during a spate of militant attacks this week in the troubled West African nation, New Delhi's foreign ministry has said.

The men were seized Tuesday when "a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises" of the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, the main city in Mali's western region, the ministry said in a statement late Wednesday.

It said the gunmen "forcibly took three Indian nationals as hostages".

It added that the Indian embassy in Bamako was in "close and constant communication" with Mali's government, as well as "the family members of the abducted Indian nationals".

India did not give details about the attackers or say if it was in contact with them.

However, it said that "many military and government installations at multiple locations in western and central Mali were attacked by terrorists on 01 July 2025".

Since 2012, Mali has been battling an insurgency that erupted in the north, swept the country and spilt over into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

