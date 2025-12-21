Israeli army forces conducted a new raid in Syria’s southern countryside of Quneitra on Sunday, in the latest violation of the country's sovereignty, according to local media.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that a two-vehicle Israeli patrol entered the countryside from the Adnaniyah area in northern Quneitra, setting a military checkpoint between the villages of Rwihinah and Mushayrifah.

Another Israeli unit advanced into the southern town of al Rafid and opened random fire into the air, with no reports of injuries.

Meanwhile, a patrol consisting of five military vehicles entered the village of Saida al Hanout in the southern Quneitra countryside.