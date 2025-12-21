WORLD
Israeli forces stage new raid in southern Syria: media
Army forces launch random gunfire into air, with no reports of injuries, according to local media.
Israeli forces move toward the Alpha Line near Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan Heights on December 15, 2024. / AP
December 21, 2025

Israeli army forces conducted a new raid in Syria’s southern countryside of Quneitra on Sunday, in the latest violation of the country's sovereignty, according to local media.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that a two-vehicle Israeli patrol entered the countryside from the Adnaniyah area in northern Quneitra, setting a military checkpoint between the villages of Rwihinah and Mushayrifah.

Another Israeli unit advanced into the southern town of al Rafid and opened random fire into the air, with no reports of injuries.

Meanwhile, a patrol consisting of five military vehicles entered the village of Saida al Hanout in the southern Quneitra countryside.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army or the Syrian authorities on the media report.

Israeli forces have carried out near-daily incursions in southern Syria in recent weeks, particularly in Quneitra province, conducting arrests, setting up checkpoints, and destroying forested areas, actions that have fuelled growing local anger toward Israel.

Syrian government data shows that since December 2024, Israel has carried out over 1,000 air strikes on Syria and more than 400 cross-border raids into the southern provinces.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
