WAR ON IRAN
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Israel says it carried out 10,800 air strikes on Iran during war
Tel Aviv says air campaign hit military sites across Iran involving dozens of jets during escalation before ceasefire reports further updates.
Israel says it carried out 10,800 air strikes on Iran during war
Iran and Israel conflict sees massive air campaign claims as regional diplomacy moves toward ceasefire talks. [File photo] / AA
April 11, 2026

The Israeli army claimed on Friday that it carried out more than 10,800 airstrikes against Iran during the war launched with the US in late February.

The army shared details of operations until a temporary ceasefire was reached April 8 between Washington and Tehran.

It said 4,000 strategic targets and 6,700 military sites in Iran were struck, and dozens of fighter jets operated simultaneously during the air campaign, which lasted about 40 days.

Israel also claimed it used more than 18,000 munitions in the strikes, nearly five times the amount used during a 12-day campaign against Iran last June.

The claims could not be independently verified.

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Regional tensions have escalated since the United States and Israel launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

Pakistan, together with Türkiye, China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, managed to secure a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday between Washington and Tehran, 40 days after the war began.

As part of the deal, the two sides agreed to meet in Islamabad for talks to negotiate a lasting peace.

SOURCE:AA
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