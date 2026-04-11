The Israeli army claimed on Friday that it carried out more than 10,800 airstrikes against Iran during the war launched with the US in late February.

The army shared details of operations until a temporary ceasefire was reached April 8 between Washington and Tehran.

It said 4,000 strategic targets and 6,700 military sites in Iran were struck, and dozens of fighter jets operated simultaneously during the air campaign, which lasted about 40 days.

Israel also claimed it used more than 18,000 munitions in the strikes, nearly five times the amount used during a 12-day campaign against Iran last June.

The claims could not be independently verified.