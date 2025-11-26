ASIA PACIFIC
Massive slum fire in Dhaka's Korail destroys 1,500 homes
Korail, home to an estimated 10,000 houses, has suffered multiple fires in recent years, including major blazes in February, March, and December last year.
Flames engulf shanties after a fire broke out in Korail, one of Bangladesh's largest and most crowded slums, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 25 2025. / Reuters
November 26, 2025

A massive fire has devastated Dhaka’s largest slum, destroying about 1,500 homes and leaving thousands of residents homeless, according to Bangladeshi fire service officials.

The fire broke out on Tuesday night in the Korail slum, which borders the capital’s upscale Gulshan and Banani neighbourhoods.

Nineteen firefighting units brought the blaze under control after five hours, and officials said the flames were fully extinguished by Wednesday morning.

No casualties were immediately reported.

Congested access routes and highly flammable construction materials contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury told reporters at the scene.

He said investigators would determine the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire but noted hazardous conditions throughout the settlement.

“While extinguishing the fire, it was found that there are electric wires everywhere, and there are gas cylinders in every house — conditions that accelerate fires,” he said, warning that the winter season typically sees an increase in such incidents.

Korail, home to an estimated 10,000 houses across roughly 90 acres, has suffered multiple fires in recent years, including major blazes in February, March, and December last year.

Interim government head Muhammad Yunus expressed deep concern over the destruction, offering condolences to affected families.

He said authorities would provide all necessary assistance for rehabilitation and ordered a full investigation into the blaze and stronger measures to prevent future incidents.

