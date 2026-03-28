The International Strategic Communication Summit (Stratcom Summit) 2026 concluded on Saturday in Istanbul with a call for truth-based communication.

In closing remarks, Turkish Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said the two-day gathering produced "insightful, thought-provoking, and highly productive discussions that have shed light on the most pressing and critical issues of our time."

The event was held under the theme "Disruption in the International System: Crises, Narratives, and Search for Order."

"Throughout the summit, we have held comprehensive discussions spanning a wide array of topics from technology to diplomacy, from current developments to crisis management, from combating disinformation to addressing structural challenges within the international system," he noted.

Duran added that bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the summit helped open "pathways for meaningful cooperation" among participants.

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‘Collective wisdom’