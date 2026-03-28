TÜRKİYE
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Stratcom 2026 concludes in Istanbul with call for truth-based communication
"Over the past 2 days, Stratcom 2026 has stood as a leading platform for collective wisdom and shared responsibility in addressing global challenges," says Turkish Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran.
Stratcom 2026 concludes in Istanbul with call for truth-based communication
Organised by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the two-day summit brought together senior officials and experts. / AA
11 hours ago

The International Strategic Communication Summit (Stratcom Summit) 2026 concluded on Saturday in Istanbul with a call for truth-based communication.

In closing remarks, Turkish Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran said the two-day gathering produced "insightful, thought-provoking, and highly productive discussions that have shed light on the most pressing and critical issues of our time."

The event was held under the theme "Disruption in the International System: Crises, Narratives, and Search for Order."

"Throughout the summit, we have held comprehensive discussions spanning a wide array of topics from technology to diplomacy, from current developments to crisis management, from combating disinformation to addressing structural challenges within the international system," he noted.

Duran added that bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the summit helped open "pathways for meaningful cooperation" among participants.

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‘Collective wisdom’

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He also described the summit as an intellectual platform that brought together "dozens of distinguished experts from Türkiye and abroad."

"Over the past two days, Stratcom 2026 has stood as a leading platform for collective wisdom and shared responsibility in addressing global challenges," he said, thanking participants for their contributions, analysis, and perspectives.

Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the summit, Duran said the gathering would serve as “a meaningful milestone” towards a more just international order and a more transparent and accountable communication ecosystem.

"Let us stand united in our commitment to uphold truth in communication, cultivate trust as a shared foundation, and defend human dignity at all times," he added.

Organised by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, the two-day summit brought together senior officials and experts, including Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin.

The summit featured a series of panel discussions addressing key global challenges, including "Future of AI in Strategic Communication: Challenges and Opportunities," "From Regional Tensions to Global Fractures: Strategic Implications of the Iran War," and "The ‘New Normal’ in Global Governance: The Permanence of Crises."

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SOURCE:AA
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