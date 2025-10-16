Türkiye has appointed Ambassador Mehmet Gulluoglu as Palestine Humanitarian Aid Coordinator to oversee humanitarian aid activities in Gaza on-site and ensure coordination with relevant institutions and local authorities, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

Gulluoglu will conduct inspections to identify humanitarian aid supplies and priorities needed in Gaza, coordinate with United Nations agencies and support their activities in Gaza, and ensure that supplies sent from Türkiye are delivered to those in need in Gaza in the most efficient manner, they said.

Gulluoglu will carry out his responsibilities in coordination with relevant Turkish institutions operating in the field, consult with local authorities regarding aid to be sent via Egypt and Jordan, and strengthen Türkiye's healthcare support to Gaza, including patient evacuations, the sources added.

Türkiye's humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Türkiye has a strong tradition of humanitarian assistance. Located in a region experiencing active and frozen conflicts, natural disasters, and mass migration, Türkiye swiftly assists those in need in many parts of the world, especially in neighbouring countries like Palestine and Syria, regardless of language, religion, race, or gender.