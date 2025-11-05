WAR ON GAZA
Hamas hands over remains of another Israeli captive under Gaza deal
Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the remains of captives.
Qassam Brigades says remains were found under the rubble east of Gaza City's Shujaiya neighbourhood. / AA
November 5, 2025

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, has handed over the remains of another Israeli captive to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza under a ceasefire deal with Israel.

The Israeli army confirmed on Wednesday that the body of a captive was handed over to the ICRC.

Earlier, Hamas’ armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a brief statement that the remains will be transferred at 1900 GMT after they were found under the rubble east of Gaza City's Shujaiya neighbourhood.

With this, Hamas has released 20 Israeli captives alive and handed over the remains of 22 out of 28, most of them Israelis, since the ceasefire took effect on October 10.

Israel, however, previously claimed that one of the bodies received did not match any of its missing captives.

Israel has tied the start of negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire to the handover of all the captive remains.

Hamas has said that the process requires time due to the massive destruction caused by Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

For every captive body, Israel is to hand over the remains of 15 Palestinians.

Gaza authorities have said on multiple occasions that the remains of Palestinians transferred by Israel under a ceasefire deal were found to be mutilated and tortured.

Israel has killed over 68,870 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,600 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios