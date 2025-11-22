AFRICA
Over 300 students missing after gunmen invade Catholic school in Nigeria
Armed attackers raided a school in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, early on Friday, abducting numerous students and staff members.
Police officers stand guard outside the school where children were kidnapped by gunmen in Kebbi, Nigeria, Monday, Nov 17, 2025. / AP
November 22, 2025

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora in Nigeria has declared that no fewer than 303 students are missing in an attack on St. Mary Secondary School in Niger state on Friday.

Militants stormed the school in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area, in the early hours of Friday, kidnapping many students and staff.

Giving an update on the attack in a statement on Saturday, Most. Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna of the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese said a total of 303 students were missing.

He added that four female and eight male teachers were also kidnapped during the raid.

Niger State Government on Friday said the incident occurred after the school reopened without government clearance, despite a prior directive suspending boarding activities in the area.

But Yohanna denied any prior warning from either the government or security agencies, as claimed by the secretary to state government.

"We have asked the education secretary if he received a circular, he said no; or if he was asked to send any to us, he said no. We asked if he was verbally informed, he also said no. Let them tell the world who they gave the circular to, or through what channel did they send it," he said.

"We also asked the National Association of Private Schools, but they did not get any such circular. They claimed the school was shut down and reopened a few days ago, that is also not true, we are law abiding."

Meanwhile, the federal government shut down 47 Unity Colleges across the country.

Binta Abdulkadir, Director of Senior Secondary Education in the Ministry of Education, said Dr Tunji Alausa had approved the temporary closure of the schools due to recent security challenges in some parts of the country.

SOURCE:AA
