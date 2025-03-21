BIZTECH
2 min read
UAE commits to $1.4 trillion investment framework in US: White House
The new framework will "substantially increase the UAE's existing investments in the US economy" in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and American manufacturing.
00:00
UAE commits to $1.4 trillion investment framework in US: White House
The official said the agreement resulted from a meeting that Trump held on Tuesday with UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed in the Oval Office. / Reuters
March 21, 2025

The United Arab Emirates has committed to a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework in the United States after top UAE officials met President Donald Trump this week, a White House official has said.

The new framework will "substantially increase the UAE's existing investments in the US economy" in AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and American manufacturing, the official said.

The official said the agreement resulted from a meeting that Trump held on Tuesday with UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed in the Oval Office and a dinner that Vice President JD Vance and several Cabinet members held with the UAE delegation, which included the heads of major UAE sovereign wealth funds and corporations.

Under terms of the framework, UAE investment fund ADQ, along with US partner Energy Capital Partners, announced a $25 billion US-focused initiative to invest in energy infrastructure and data centres, the official said.

RECOMMENDED

XRG, the international investment arm of UAE state oil company ADNOC, also announced its commitment to support US natural gas production and exports with an investment in the NextDecade liquefied natural gas export facility in Texas, the official said.

The companies have additional plans to make substantial investments in US assets across gas, chemicals, energy infrastructure, and low-carbon solutions, the official said.

RelatedTRT Global - US likely to finalise TikTok deal by April: VP Vance

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Türkiye sends another 'Goodness Ship' carrying tonnes of aid to Sudan
Russia denies targeting Qatar Embassy in Kiev, blames Ukraine
Türkiye pays tribute to fallen reporters in Gaza on Working Journalists’ Day
Syria halts operations against YPG terror group in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud
Flu infections surge across US as Trump downplays vaccination
Storm damages thousands of tents in Gaza, raising fears of 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu