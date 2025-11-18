The United States is the biggest recipient of China's lending activities globally, according to a study which tracked Beijing's credit activities and found it is increasingly lending to higher-income countries over developing countries.

The report, published on Tuesday by AidData, a research lab at US university William & Mary, said China's lending and grant giving totalled $2.2 trillion across 200 countries in every region of the world from 2000 to 2023.

China has long been seen as a creditor to developing countries through its Belt and Road initiative, but is shifting towards lending to advanced economies — backing strategic infrastructure and high-tech supply chains in areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence and clean energy.

Beijing's portfolio size is two-to-four times larger than previous estimates suggest, AidData said, adding that China remains the world's largest official creditor.

More than three-quarters of China's overseas lending operations now support projects and activities in upper-middle-income countries and high-income countries.

"Much of the lending to wealthy countries is focused on critical infrastructure, critical minerals and the acquisition of high-tech assets like semiconductor companies," said lead author Brad Parks, AidData's executive director.

China ‘active in every corner’ of US