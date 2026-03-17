Spanish artists urged an end to wars and expressed support for a "free Palestine" during a Monday awards ceremony.

"No to war" and "the violation of human rights" were the main themes of the speeches during the 34th Actors and Actresses Union awards gala in Madrid, according to Spanish news outlet La Razon.

Artists also pointed to the "shame" of the last Oscar ceremony, where only Spanish actor Javier Bardem raised his voice for a "free Palestine."

Pins reading "Artists for Palestine" and "No to war" were reportedly prominent on the lapels of the artists.

The calls come as Israel and the US have continued joint attacks on Iran since February 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.