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Spanish artists call for end to wars and free Palestine at Madrid awards ceremony
'No to war' and 'the violation of human rights' were the main themes of the speeches during the 34th Actors and Actresses Union awards gala in Madrid.
Spanish artists call for end to wars and free Palestine at Madrid awards ceremony
Rossy de Palma poses with a watermelon-themed “Free Palestine” button at the Goya Awards in Barcelona on February 28 2026. / Reuters
March 17, 2026

Spanish artists urged an end to wars and expressed support for a "free Palestine" during a Monday awards ceremony.

"No to war" and "the violation of human rights" were the main themes of the speeches during the 34th Actors and Actresses Union awards gala in Madrid, according to Spanish news outlet La Razon.

Artists also pointed to the "shame" of the last Oscar ceremony, where only Spanish actor Javier Bardem raised his voice for a "free Palestine."

Pins reading "Artists for Palestine" and "No to war" were reportedly prominent on the lapels of the artists.

The calls come as Israel and the US have continued joint attacks on Iran since February 28, killing so far around 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

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⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

Meanwhile, violence in the occupied West Bank has also increased since February 28, when Israel and the US launched a joint offensive against Iran.

Last week, the Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission said illegal Israeli settlers carried out 192 attacks during the first two weeks of the Iran war, resulting in the killing of six Palestinians.

SOURCE:AA
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