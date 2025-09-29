The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is "an unwelcome figure in the Palestinian context," stressing it has not received any proposal through mediators regarding a ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

The remarks came from senior Hamas political bureau member Husam Badran, published by the group on Telegram.

They followed a report in Israel's Haaretz daily quoting an Arab political source as saying the US administration has drawn up a plan to appoint Blair to head a temporary administration in Gaza.

Badran said linking any plan to Blair "is an ominous sign for the Palestinian people," describing him as "a negative figure who deserves to stand before international courts for his crimes, especially his role in the war on Iraq (from 2003–2011)."

He went further, calling Blair "the devil's brother," and said he "has brought nothing good to the Palestinian cause, the Arabs or the Muslims, and his criminal, destructive role has been well known for years."

Badran stressed that managing Palestinian affairs in Gaza or the West Bank is an "internal matter that must be decided through national consensus, not imposed by any regional or international party."

"The Palestinian people are capable of managing themselves; we have the resources and expertise to run our own affairs and our relations with the region and the world," he added.

He revealed that since December 2023, Hamas' leadership had made an internal decision — shared with Palestinian factions and friendly states — that it does not want to continue governing Gaza alone, even before the escalation of genocide and destruction.

No new proposal