Washington, DC — The US State Department has lauded President Donald Trump's proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and cautioned Hamas to accept it while declining to provide specific details regarding the proposal, which Trump stated has been accepted by Israel and is currently under review by Hamas.

"I won't go to the details that what's in the in the proposal. But I think the president's message is clear. This is one that has to be accepted because it will only get worse if they (Hamas) don't," State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told a regular media briefing on Wednesday in Washington.

Asked how is the new proposal different from previous truce deals, she said, "It's not going to be the world's longest ceasefire."

"It's going to be peace that's achieved fundamentally by the changes on the ground which we have already seen implemented over the last couple of weeks," she said, referring to 12-day Israeli and US strikes on Iran that followed a truce between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

Calling Gaza "an uninhabitable place", she said the Palestinians territory needs to be rebuilt "with the help of Arab partners."

"We don't have a ceasefire yet. Hopefully, that will change. But that is getting quite ahead of the dynamic in general."

Trump said on Tuesday that Israel has agreed to "the necessary conditions" to finalise a 60-day ceasefire in the besieged enclave, urging Hamas to accept the proposal.

Trump did not detail what conditions were agreed upon by Tel Aviv.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also said on Wednesday that his country was serious about reaching a truce deal with Hamas, which has confirmed receiving proposals from mediators.