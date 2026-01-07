The UN's beleaguered agency for Palestinian refugees said Wednesday that a "dire" financial crisis had this week forced it to fire hundreds of Palestinian staff who had left the territory.

For more than seven decades, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees has provided aid and assistance to Palestinian refugees across Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

But the agency has seen the voluntary contributions it relies on dwindle as it has become the focus of increasingly harsh Israeli criticism and attacks, causing what the spokesperson called an "unprecedented financial crisis".

While the work UNRWA was mandated to do cost around $880 million in 2025, the agency received only around $570 million in contributions, the spokesperson said.

"As things stand, we expect a substantial shortfall in 2026," they added.

All of the staff affected by this week's announcement had originally worked in Gaza, but had managed to leave early in the war started on October 7, 2023.

Most had been unable to carry out their duties remotely since leaving Gaza, but had remained on UNRWA's payroll until last March, when they were placed on exceptional unpaid leave, the spokesperson said.