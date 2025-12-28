US President Donald Trump and China have congratulated Thailand and Cambodia on a ceasefire after weeks of deadly border clashes, as officials begin talks in southwestern China.

"I want to congratulate both great leaders on their brilliance in coming to this rapid and very fair conclusion," said Trump on Sunday, who has claimed credit for a previous truce that was broken earlier this month when the border conflict reignited.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called the eventual outcome "FAST & DECISIVE, as all of these situations should be!"

He added that Washington, which has been involved in mediation efforts along with China and Malaysia, was "proud to help."

Ahead of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Sunday, Trump lauded his self-proclaimed role in ending world conflicts, saying "perhaps the United States has become the REAL United Nations."

"The United Nations must start getting active and involved in WORLD PEACE!"