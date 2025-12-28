WORLD
US and China welcome Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire
China congratulates Cambodia on reaching a ceasefire with Thailand after weeks of deadly border fighting, as officials from three nations begin a two-day meeting in southwestern China.
Displaced people walk after receiving food at a shelter following Thailand-Cambodia border clashes last week. / Reuters
December 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump and China have congratulated Thailand and Cambodia on a ceasefire after weeks of deadly border clashes, as officials begin talks in southwestern China.

"I want to congratulate both great leaders on their brilliance in coming to this rapid and very fair conclusion," said Trump on Sunday, who has claimed credit for a previous truce that was broken earlier this month when the border conflict reignited.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called the eventual outcome "FAST & DECISIVE, as all of these situations should be!"

He added that Washington, which has been involved in mediation efforts along with China and Malaysia, was "proud to help."

Ahead of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later on Sunday, Trump lauded his self-proclaimed role in ending world conflicts, saying "perhaps the United States has become the REAL United Nations."

"The United Nations must start getting active and involved in WORLD PEACE!"

China also congratulated Cambodia on reaching a ceasefire with Thailand after weeks of deadly border fighting, as officials from the three countries prepared to open a two-day meeting in southwestern China.

Announcing their agreement on Saturday, Thailand and Cambodia pledged to cease fire, freeze troop movements and allow civilians living in border areas to return home as soon as possible.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi told his Cambodian counterpart Prak Sokhonn that the ceasefire "has opened the process of rebuilding peace", according to a statement from Beijing's foreign ministry.

"Both sides should proceed step by step to promote a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire" and "rebuild mutual trust," Wang added.

At least 47 people were killed and more than a million displaced in three weeks of fighting that spread to nearly every border province on both sides, according to official tallies.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
