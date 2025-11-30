In pictures: Thousands rally across Europe, US to show support for Palestinians
WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
In pictures: Thousands rally across Europe, US to show support for PalestiniansThe rallies took place on the International Day for Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which is observed annually by the UN to highlight the Palestinian aspirations for peace.
Protesters called for "an end to the occupation and a halt to arms sales to Israel" during the national march organised in London. / AA
November 30, 2025

Thousands have rallied across European cities and in the US state of New York to show support for Palestinians and denounce their respective governments' support for Israel.

People demonstrated in Rome, Paris, Stockholm, London, New York and Athens, waving Palestine flags and holding pro-Palestine signs.

The demonstrations took place on November 29, the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

The UN observes the day annually to highlight Palestinian aspirations for peace, justice, and self-determination.

Here are some of the images:

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
