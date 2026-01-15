WORLD
1 min read
Trump threatens to deploy military over anti-ICE protests in Minnesota
The US president warned he may invoke the Insurrection Act to deploy military forces in Minnesota amid protests over a series of shootings involving ICE agents.
Trump threatens to deploy military over anti-ICE protests in Minnesota
Community members stand amid tear gas as tensions rise after a federal agent shooting in north Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 14, 2026. / Reuters
January 15, 2026

US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to use the Insurrection Act, which would allow him to deploy military forces, in Minnesota amid escalating tension over a deployment of federal agents in the state’s most populous city, which has become the focus of daily clashes.

"If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of I.C.E., who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the INSURRECTION ACT," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump’s threat on social media came on the heels of the shooting by a US immigration officer of a Venezuelan man fleeing a traffic stop in Minneapolis on Wednesday, one week after the fatal shooting of a US citizen.

RECOMMENDED

The US Department of Homeland Security, which is overseeing Trump’s immigration crackdown, said that during Wednesday’s incident two people attacked the federal officer with a broomstick and snow shovel as he wrestled with the Venezuelan, who the DHS said was in the US illegally.

The Insurrection Act is a law authorising the president to deploy military forces on US soil.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025