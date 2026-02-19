Pakistan’s foreign ministry has said it summoned an Afghan diplomat over a recent terrorist attack in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghan border that killed 11 soldiers.

The ministry called in the Afghan deputy head of mission in Islamabad on Wednesday and delivered a "strong demarche" to Kabul over the February 16 attack in Bajaur district, the foreign ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said on Thursday.

“Pakistan condemned in the strongest possible terms the vehicle-borne suicide terrorist attack followed by a fire raid on a Pakistan military and law enforcement agencies’ post in Bajaur, carried out by Fitna al Khwarij / TTP,” Andrabi said.

Pakistani officials refer to the terrorists as “Khwarij.”

Related TRT World - Dozens of soldiers and militants killed in Pakistan attacks and counter-operations

Islamabad also conveyed its "serious concern" that the TTP and its entire leadership "are based in Afghanistan and operate with impunity” from Afghan soil, the spokesperson said.