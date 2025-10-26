Four children were among 14 people injured in Russia's overnight air attack on Kiev, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday.

"Everyone is receiving medical assistance, some have been hospitalised," the administration said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing further detail.

Two high-rise residential buildings were hit as a result of the attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier.

Klitschko did not say whether there was a direct hit on the buildings or if it was falling debris from destroyed weapons that fell onto the apartment complexes.