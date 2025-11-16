Thousands of Filipinos on Sunday gathered at two major public rallies in Metro Manila, calling for government accountability and transparency in the wake of two deadly typhoons that battered the country.

A total of 16,433 police officers are to be stationed at the two main rally locations: Rizal Park in Manila, where religious group Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) is hosting its “Rally for Transparency and a Better Democracy,” and the EDSA People Power Monument in Quezon City, where the United People’s Initiative (UPI) is holding its own event.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is closely observing the large-scale protests, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Acting Secretary Dave Gomez said on Sunday, according to the Philippine News Agency.

“Yes, the president is monitoring today,” Gomez told reporters, as thousands of INC members and supporters began their three-day protests at Rizal Park in Manila.

By 11am (0300GMT), the Manila City government reported that there were 27,000 participants.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City rally, organised by the United People’s Initiative — a group led by retired military officers — aims to uphold democratic values by calling for greater accountability and transparency in government.

There will be no political agenda at the rally in Quezon City, UPI Secretary-General Rey Valeros told reporters, according to Inquirer.