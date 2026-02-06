Russia said on Friday that overnight Ukrainian drone strikes caused extensive damage to energy infrastructure in its western border regions, triggering power outages and emergency repairs in multiple districts.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said an overnight air strike hit the region, prompting an emergency meeting with the heads of power and water utilities and the mayor of the regional capital.

“We have extensive damage to the energy infrastructure of the city of Belgorod, as well as the Belgorod, Rakityansky, Borisovsky, Grayvoronsky and Yakovlevsky districts,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram.

He said restoration work has been under way since the attack but power has not yet been fully restored in Belgorod city.

38 Ukrainian drones shot down