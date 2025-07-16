WORLD
2 min read
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Hakan Fidan says Israeli attacks threatening regional security, efforts to establish stability in Syria, should end immediately
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Turkish foreign minister expresses concern over Israeli attack on Syria / Reuters
July 16, 2025

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed concern over Israel's attacks that targeted southern Syria and the capital Damascus in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan said Israel’s attacks targeting southern Syria and Damascus are a cause for concern.

He said that the interventions threatening regional security and efforts to establish stability in Syria should end immediately.

Fidan also underscored the importance of all relevant parties making efforts to restore peace in Syria.

Turkish top diplomat also held a phone conversation with US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, who also serves as the US ambassador to Türkiye.

Fidan, while speaking with Barrack, urged that Israel’s attacks targeting Syria, and the clashes in southern Syria should be stopped.

He also talked with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi over the phone.

RECOMMENDED

Israel launched air strikes on Damascus on Wednesday, targeting Syria’s Defence Ministry and areas near the presidential palace.

The strikes came as Israel resumed attacks in southern Syria’s Suwayda province, warning they will continue unless Syrian forces withdraw.

The Syrian army had deployed troops to the area to restore order after clashes between armed Druze and Bedouin groups killed at least 30 people.

​​​​​​​The Israeli army claims the military actions are meant to protect the Druze minority.

RelatedTRT Global - One killed, 18 injured as Israel launches new air strikes on Syrian capital

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan