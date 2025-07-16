Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed concern over Israel's attacks that targeted southern Syria and the capital Damascus in a phone call with his Syrian counterpart Asaad Hassan al Shaibani, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Fidan said Israel’s attacks targeting southern Syria and Damascus are a cause for concern.

He said that the interventions threatening regional security and efforts to establish stability in Syria should end immediately.

Fidan also underscored the importance of all relevant parties making efforts to restore peace in Syria.

Turkish top diplomat also held a phone conversation with US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack, who also serves as the US ambassador to Türkiye.

Fidan, while speaking with Barrack, urged that Israel’s attacks targeting Syria, and the clashes in southern Syria should be stopped.

He also talked with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi over the phone.