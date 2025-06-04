Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said a fresh round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is expected, as both sides increasingly acknowledge the need for dialogue.

In an interview with TRT Haber on Tuesday, Fidan emphasised that the war, which is now entering its fourth year, is not just between two nations, but has evolved into a global conflict due to international involvement.

Reiterating Türkiye's consistent opposition to war, he highlighted the immense human and economic toll, with over a million people killed or wounded and major cities destroyed.

Fidan highlighted Ankara’s peace efforts, including the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Istanbul talks in 2022, and multiple prisoner exchanges.

He noted that ceasefire momentum had grown during the Trump administration, and he recalled his own high-level visits to Moscow and Kiev.

Fidan added that the June 2 meeting was held in a positive spirit, resulting in an agreement on a new prisoner exchange involving over 1,000 people.

Türkiye’s efforts for permanent peace

Documents outlining ceasefire conditions were presented by both Russia and Ukraine, and the parties exchanged views on a potential leaders’ summit, he said, noting that they also agreed on the need to reconvene for a next round of talks.

“Given the current conditions and the psychological environment shaped by war, this was the best possible meeting. The key is not to leave the table and to maintain a commitment to a ceasefire and peace. This is our advice to the parties. Whether the table is in Türkiye or elsewhere is not important. What matters is that these parties keep coming together and continue talks,” he said.

Fidan noted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s willingness to host a potential leaders’ meeting, emphasising that Erdogan is the only leader trusted by all three sides.

“A venue can be found, but as a political leader with a global stance, tested by years of tough struggles, known for honesty, reliability, and professional institutions, no other leader qualifies,” he added.