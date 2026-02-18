BIZTECH
3 min read
India AI summit spotlights military tech amid robot controversy
Galgotias University displays a Chinese-made robot as its own, later withdraws from the weeklong summit.
India AI summit spotlights military tech amid robot controversy
A visitor checks an intelligence bot on display at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. / Reuters
4 hours ago

Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered robotics, military applications and brain-computer research took centre stage at India’s AI Impact Summit.

The weeklong summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, has brought together representatives from more than 100 countries. It is being promoted as the first such global AI gathering held in the Global South.

Technology leaders, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei attended, alongside world leaders French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Key exhibits included an autonomous drone docking station for city-level data collection, a “brain language model” capable of decoding electrical brain signals to predict thoughts and movements, and enterprise-grade AI platforms able to handle millions of users, according to India Today.

The Indian Army showcased a sleep-detection system designed to prevent driver fatigue in difficult terrain. It monitors eye movement and head position and sends real-time alerts.

“The idea behind our stall is to demonstrate how technologies developed in the military can be used for civilian purposes,” Amit Mehna, director of AI for the Army, told The Hindu.

Vacating the premises

The army also presented X-Face, a facial recognition system capable of identifying a person in a large crowd, even if they have grown a beard or are wearing sunglasses or a hat.

Controversy erupted at the summit after Galgotias University presented a robotic dog, Orion, which was later confirmed to be produced by Chinese manufacturer Unitree Robotics.

RECOMMENDED

The university later apologised and clarified that its representative at the summit was “not aware of the technical origins of the product and, in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information.”

“Understanding the organisers’ sentiment, we have vacated the premises,” it said in a statement on social media platform X.

RelatedTRT World - Uproar after Indian professor touts Chinese robot dog as homegrown tech

Mismanagement

Political opposition figures also seized on the episode. Leaders from the Indian National Congress accused the Modi government of mismanagement and promoting foreign-made technology as indigenous.

Chiding the Modi government over AI development, the party said in a statement. “In the ongoing AI summit, Chinese robots are being displayed as our own."

Entrepreneur Dhananjay Yadav said devices from his company’s stall were briefly stolen but later recovered. “The devices were stolen but have now been recovered,” he wrote on X.

The opening day also saw complaints over poor crowd management, with exhibitors and delegates reporting last-minute closures and security sweeps.

Previously hosted in France, the UK and South Korea, the summit has expanded from an AI safety forum to a broader trade and governance platform.

RelatedTRT World - Macron visits Mumbai, eyes fighter jet deal and AI cooperation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US, Japan announce first tranche of $550B in investments
France, Algeria revive security mechanism in bid to pull ties back from brink
'Meaningful progress' made in Ukraine war talks: Witkoff
Artemis II moves closer to liftoff as NASA tests countdown post repairs
Trump's immigration ratings slide to record low as support among men falls
Carney launches major defence plan to cut Canada's reliance on US
Geneva becomes Ground Zero for diplomacy with Iran nuclear and Ukraine peace talks
Iran has not agreed to all 'red lines' set out by Trump —Vance
Rubio names Tibet envoy in revival of US 'human rights' push under Trump
Galatasaray defeat 10-man Juventus 5-2 in Champions League playoff
Jose Jeri becomes 7th president in 10 years to be ousted in Peru
Türkiye to develop 'concrete' energy projects with Ethiopia in electricity, renewables
Bardem, Swinton lead Berlinale rebuke for silence on Gaza
'You are using Gaza as a testing lab': Protesters confront arms expo in Tel Aviv
Palestinian child killed by mine blast in occupied West Bank