EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said she and US President Donald Trump discussed additional steps to tighten the screws on Russia over the Ukraine war.

"I had a good call with (Trump) on strengthening our joint efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia through additional measures," she posted on X.

Von der Leyen said the EU executive would soon present its proposals for a 19th package of EU sanctions on Russia since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

It will include measures targeting crypto, banks and energy, she said.

Seeking to move faster