The UN has warned that more than 1,500 Palestinians have already been displaced in the occupied West Bank in 2026, reaching 90 percent of the total figure recorded in 2025.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference on Wednesday that "new figures indicate that more than 180 Palestinians have been displaced due to settler attacks and access restrictions across the West Bank since the onset of the regional escalation."

"The total number of Palestinians displaced within this context so far this year to more than 1,500 people, 90 percent of the number for all of last year," he added.

"Palestinians' access to their places of work and where they receive services continues to be impeded by tightened movement restrictions imposed by Israeli security forces," he said.

Noting that such Israeli restrictions "largely impede movements between cities and keep the iron gates at the entrances of many villages closed," he added that "high levels of violence are persisting."

He further stressed that "more than 40 percent of those displaced are children and that displacement deepens people's reliance on humanitarian aid support and is often associated with the loss of economic livelihoods."