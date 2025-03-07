The South Korean government said on Friday it was prepared to freeze the number of new medical students in a bid to resolve a 13-month long dispute involving a walkout by more than 13,000 trainee doctors and medical students boycotting classes.

Here are some details about South Korea's medical system and the dispute.

Doctors by the numbers

South Korea has a universal healthcare system funded by a public health insurance system though most doctors work in private practices and hospitals are usually privately owned.

The doctor-to-patient ratio of 2.6 per 1,000 people is one of the lowest among developed countries, according to data from the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) countries. In contrast, top ranked Austria has 5.5 doctors per 1,000 people.

The government planned to increase admissions to medical schools in 2025 by 2,000 from the current 3,000 to fill what it projects to be a large shortfall of doctors by 2035.

The trainee doctors walked out claiming the increase would lower the quality of medical education and the qualification of new doctors.

They argued that rather than just an increase in numbers more reform was needed in order to attract doctors into essential care such as emergency or pediatrics. Also it takes around 10 years for a doct or to be fully trained.

Compensation

South Korea's specialist doctors are, on average, some of the highest paid among developed countries, with an average annual income of $192,749 in 2020, according to OECD data.

General practitioners, however, are paid less and there is also a significant disparity in specialists' income, according to health ministry data. Paediatricians are the lowest paid, making 57% less than the overall average. Plastic surgeons and dermatologists in private practice are usually better paid.

One trainee doctor involved in the dispute told Reuters he worked over 100 hours a week at a top university hospital for 2 million won to 4 million won ($1,400-$2,800) a month, including overtime pay.



A first-year US resident averages about $5,000 a month, according to American Medical Association data.