MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
US Energy Secretary cancels Tel Aviv visit after Israel blocks $35 billion energy deal with Egypt
Israel’s Energy Ministry has refused to approve Israel’s biggest gas export deal with Egypt until “fair prices” for Israeli domestic consumers are set, defying US pressure.
US Energy Secretary cancels Tel Aviv visit after Israel blocks $35 billion energy deal with Egypt
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has cancelled his visit to Israel after Israel’s Energy Minister Eli Cohen put the Egypt gas deal on hold. / AP
October 31, 2025

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has cancelled his planned six-day visit to Israel next week, Israeli media reported.

The move came after Israel’s Energy Minister Eli Cohen refused to approve a landmark $35 billion natural gas export agreement with Egypt, defying pressure from Washington and operator Chevron until what he described as “fair prices” are set for domestic consumers.

The deal, signed in August by partners in Israel’s Leviathan gas field, would be the country’s largest export contract, but Cohen’s office said he will not sign off until local pricing terms are settled.

Cohen’s public stance is seen as a rare open challenge to the Trump administration, which is pushing for closer energy cooperation between Israel and Egypt as part of broader regional initiatives.

Efforts have been underway to sort out political disputes between Israel and Egypt, including over Gaza after the US sponsored ceasefire deal, which was signed in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh on October 13.

Cohen’s office said negotiations with Chevron are ongoing and that Israel’s domestic market must remain “attractive.” Israel’s Finance Ministry has warned that rising consumption could lead to a gas shortfall within 25 years.

Egypt currently imports Israeli gas via an undersea pipeline and re-exports part of it as liquefied natural gas.

On August 14, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the gas agreement signed with “NewMed Energy,” a partner in Israel’s Leviathan gas field, was an extension of the 2019 deal until 2040.

RelatedTRT World - Israel allows Red Cross, Egyptian teams into Gaza to search for hostage bodies
RECOMMENDED

Cairo accuses Netanyahu of exploiting gas politics

The dispute comes amid renewed friction between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Egyptian officials, who accuse him of trying to exploit the gas issue for political gain.

When early reports suggested that Netanyahu was considering suspending the deal, an Egyptian official declared that if the Israeli president believes Egypt has only one path for energy and gas, “he is delusional.”

“Netanyahu can’t bear the economic and political consequences” of abolishing the gas deal, Diaa Rashwan, the head of the State Information Service (SIS), said in televised statements at the time.

“The Egyptian administration has alternatives and scenarios for what may happen, and Netanyahu is trying to export a crisis to Egypt,” he added.

The agreement would bring in hundreds of millions of shekels in state revenue through royalties and taxes, but has stirred debate over balancing export profits with future domestic supply, according to Israeli media.

RelatedTRT World - Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai

Explore
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Libya's Attorney General launches investigation into Saif al Islam Gaddafi's death