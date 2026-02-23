Collision | Storyteller
WORLD
1 min read
Collision | StorytellerAs sea traffic grows, ship strikes are becoming a threat to already endangered whales. What can governments and shipping companies do to stop it?
Collision / TRT World
By Staff Reporter
5 hours ago

As global shipping traffic surges, the oceans and the life within them are at real risk. This film uncovers the deadly reality of ship strikes on whales and presents achievable solutions, calling on governments and global shipping companies to implement these life-saving measures.

[NOTE: Collision available until March 23, 2026.]

DIRECTOR’S STATEMENT

By Philip Hamilton | Director

RECOMMENDED

When producing Ocean Souls, our previous film about cetaceans, I realised that the issue of ship collisions was widely unknown—even among most marine biologists around the world. No one had really done anything about it.

It was a huge problem for large whales, and the world needed to be informed. We filmed for three years all over the globe, collaborating with the IMO (International Maritime Organisation), the World Shipping Council, the International Whaling Commission, and many others. We presented the film at UNESCO in Paris, in a full plenary session, and just weeks later at the UN General Assembly in New York.

For me, Collision is my “Oscar” winner—it has possibly saved thousands of whales around the world.

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT.

