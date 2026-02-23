When producing Ocean Souls, our previous film about cetaceans, I realised that the issue of ship collisions was widely unknown—even among most marine biologists around the world. No one had really done anything about it.

It was a huge problem for large whales, and the world needed to be informed. We filmed for three years all over the globe, collaborating with the IMO (International Maritime Organisation), the World Shipping Council, the International Whaling Commission, and many others. We presented the film at UNESCO in Paris, in a full plenary session, and just weeks later at the UN General Assembly in New York.

For me, Collision is my “Oscar” winner—it has possibly saved thousands of whales around the world.

