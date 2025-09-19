The European Commission has proposed the 19th sanctions package against Russia, according to the commission's Economy and Productivity Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis.

"The Commission's proposal for the 19th sanctions package will aim to weaken Russia's already weakened war economy further," Dombrovskis said on Friday during the Eurogroup press conference in Copenhagen.

Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho also announced in a press briefing in Brussels that the Commission has adopted the 19th sanctions package against Russia.

Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, said the package would designate 118 new vessels as a shadow fleet and enablers and ban re-insurance of listed vessels.

The commission has also proposed to take action against Russian financial evasion schemes in third countries, including through crypto, and to target the Russian credit card system MIR, Kallas said.

The proposal would add more chemicals, metal components, salts, and ores to the EU's export bans and tighter export controls on entities from Russia, China, and India, Kallas said in a series of posts on the social media platform X.

"We want to strike where Russia gets its money. No sector is off-limits," she wrote.

Stating that no one implemented stronger sanctions than Europe, Dombrovskis emphasised that the sanctions work, particularly as part of a coordinated G7 approach.